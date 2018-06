Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roadside attractions abound in Uintah County, the home of Dinosaur National Monument.

In decades past, owners of motels, cafes and other businesses erected eye-catching dinosaurs made of metal, fiberglass and concrete to help advertise.

Today, several are still standing, and they’ve become icons of their communities. Todd Tanner takes us there in this week's edition of Uniquely Utah.