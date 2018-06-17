× Police say man stole box of keys, IDs from rental company in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah — Police in Utah County say a man stole a box containing customers’ keys and IDs from a rental company after he returned to the store without all of the gear he’d rented out.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred at Provo Canyon Outfitters Saturday around 7 p.m.

Cannon said a man who had rented gear from the company returned without all of the gear, and he had given the company collateral to hold during the rental.

The man distracted an employee before stealing a box the company uses to hold items of collateral, which contained ID cards and car keys belonging to five or six customers.

“Our hope is he only wanted his ID and he will dump the box in the road,” Cannon said.

Cannon said they have a description of the suspect vehicle and its license plates but said that information did not match up with the name the man gave to the rental company.