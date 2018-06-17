Neighbor recounts hostage situation that turned deadly in South Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A usually quiet neighborhood experienced tense moments Sunday morning when a man held an elderly couple hostage at 451 East Stanley Avenue.

“Yeah, not much happens around here,” said 23-year-old Steven Pascual.

Pascual was startled to wake up to the sound of several police officers shouting at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Then I do a double take because one of them has a big gun, and I’m like, ‘Oh dang. Something’s going down,’” he said.

He and his mom tried to go outside to see what was happening.

“Officers were like, 'Ma’am please stay inside,'” Pascual said.

Directly across the street from Pascual’s home, South Salt Lake police engaged a man they believe held an elderly couple against their will.

The standoff escalated for more than an hour as Pascual listened from inside his home.

“Then they finally breached and that's when you could hear the gunshots,” he said.

He described hearing three shots.

Investigators say police shot and killed the hostage taker, but not before he killed an elderly woman and inflicted critical injuries on a male victim.

Pascual said he didn’t have many interactions with the couple in the four years he has lived in the neighborhood. He noticed they would often spend time outside on their lawn.

Now, he is trying to come to terms with how such a tragic scene could play out just feet away from his front door.

“I feared for the worst when we heard the gunshots, but it really sucks that's what happened them,” he said.

The identities of the parties involved have not yet been released.