Hospice facility serving Utah’s homeless population hosts wedding for residents who fell in love

SALT LAKE CITY -- A hospice facility for the homeless is usually a place of comfort for residents facing the end, but two residents at The Inn Between are celebrating a new beginning.

Ernie Dubose can't wait to see Linda Lemieux, the woman he loves, walking down the aisle.

Ernie and Linda expected to find comfort at The Inn Between, but they didn't expect love. The Inn Between is a hospice care center that serves Utah’s homeless population.

Ernie's health is declining, and Linda needs care as well.

“They brought me to The Inn Between straight from the hospital, and they saved my life,” Lemieux said.

They saved her life, and brought her close to Ernie.

“I couldn’t live without him in my life, and I believe he felt the same way,” Lemieux said.

To them, the most natural place to sanctify their bond was the place that bond began. They chose the chapel located at The Inn Between as the site for their wedding.

Linda and Ernie have faced challenges alone, and now they face the future together.

“He's funny. He's sincere. He's honest. His eyes are just… there's something behind his eyes that I’ve never seen in anybody else. He's the best man ever,” Lemieux said.

“First time in all my life I found somebody that's actually, we're the same,” Dubose said.

