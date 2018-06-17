× 4-car pileup in St. George caused by speeding and not paying attention, police say

ST. GEORGE – A four-car collision on Saturday afternoon was likely the result of one driver speeding and not paying attention according to St. George Police.

According to St. George News, the pileup occurred near a Costco at 3035 E. 850 North around 2:45 p.m.

Police say one of the drivers sustained minor injuries and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment.

St. George News Reports that the three cars that were hit had been stopped at a red light at the time.

