3 Questions with Bob Evans: Dan Reynolds on the intersection of LDS and LGBTQ at LOVELOUD

SALT LAKE CITY -- He already served one LDS mission. Now Imagine Dragons' front man Dan Reynolds sees himself on yet another mission somewhat different from the first.

He is passionate about trying to save the lives of LGBTQ youth, who are committing suicide at alarming rates, and he is using the upcoming second annual LOVELOUD Festival as a vehicle.

Reynolds recently joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

You have had a lot of positive reaction to LOVELOUD from last year. Have you had any negative backlash at all, and what did that look like? What are those on the frontlines of LGBTQ suicide prevention telling you now, at this point? When you talk about change in the LDS Church to benefit LGBTQ youth, and reduce the suicide rate in that population, when you talk about change, what do you have in mind when you say “change”?

LOVELOUD 2018 is scheduled for July 28 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Click here for details.

See below for the extended interview with Dan Reynolds: