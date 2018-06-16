× Utah’s Tony Finau tied for first heading into final round of US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, New York — Utah’s own Tony Finau is among the leaders after three rounds of the US Open Championship.

Finau, who is from Salt Lake City and graduated from West High School, is in a four-way tie for first place along with Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

All four Americans are at three over par after the end of Round 3 Saturday, with Justin Rose of England rounding out the top five at +4.

Finau moved up in the rankings after finishing the opening round +3 at 75. He hit par for Round 2 but scored a 66 in Round 3 to reach the top of the standings.

Fina will continue his pursuit of the championship in the fourth and final round on Sunday.

Coverage of the Final Round of the US Open Championship begins at 8 a.m. Sunday on Fox 13.