× South Jordan women attacked in home during overnight robbery attempt

SOUTH JORDAN – Police have two people in custody and are searching for more suspects after they say a group broke into a home late Friday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. when South Jordan police say the group broke through the sliding back door of the home near 6550 South and 4140 West.

According to police, the group attacked two women in the home, hitting one with a handgun. Fortunately, they suffered only minor injuries.

Lt. Bill Robertson with the South Jordan Police Department said officers were able to catch two of the suspects, however he said one or two are still on the run.

Afterwards, police say they located four guns around the home that was robbed.

Investigators are looking into why this particular home was targeted and if the incident was gang-related.

If you have any information contact Unified Police at (801)-743-7000