× Several homes evacuated due to fire in Provo Canyon; Girl Scouts in nearby camp sheltering in place

PROVO, Utah — Authorities evacuated a “handful” of homes in Provo Canyon due to a fire Saturday evening, and a group of Girl Scouts are sheltering in place and will stay an extra night.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said things began with a call about a possible explosion at a home, and as crews fought the fire they became concerned about surrounding homes and evacuated them.

It was not immediately clear how many residents have been evacuated.

The fire also caused temporary road closures in Provo Canyon, which have since been lifted.

Cannon said while the Girl Scouts are not in any danger, fire trucks are blocking the road that leads to the camp. He said the Scouts are going to stay an extra night beyond what was planned, and he said their parents have already been notified.

“Everyone at the camp is sheltered in place and in a good spot,” fire officials stated via Twitter.

Cannon said no one is in any danger at this time.

Specific details about the cause and the size of the fire were not immediately available. Fox 13 News has reached out to fire officials for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.