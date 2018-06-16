× Man jumps out of moving a police car in Smithfield after being arrested

SMITHFIELD – Northern Utah police are investigating how a suspect escaped from a moving police car late Friday night.

Logan police say a man arrested on felony charges made his escape just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 400 North and Main Street.

Smithfield Police made the arrest originally and were on their way to take him to a hospital to be medically cleared.

That’s when they say the suspect somehow jumped through the police car’s window.

This suspect was in a caged car in the back seat handcuffed, seatbelted in the back seat,” said Lt. Brad Franke with theLogan Police Department. “He was able to escape through the window by undoing the seatbelt and jump out the window.”

Police say the suspect was transported to a hospital to be treated for road rash but he is otherwise in fine condition.