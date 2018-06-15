Strict fire restrictions for southeastern Utah

Some very strong fire restrictions are in effect for southeastern Utah as the region deals with extremely hot and dry conditions.

All federal, state and unincorporated private lands in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties are under severe restrictions as of Friday.

That includes national parks and monuments in the region.

The restrictions include:

No campfires (wood or charcoal) anywhere including designated campgrounds.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is paved, barren, or cleared to mineral soil.

No metal cutting, welding or grinding activities in areas of dry vegetation.

No discharging or using any kind of fireworks, steel tipped/core ammunition, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.

Permissible acts- Devices fueled by petroleum or liquid propane gas (LPG) products with a shut-off valve are allowed in areas clear of flammable vegetation within 3 feet of the device.

The fire restrictions follow a fast-moving wildfire that destroyed eight homes earlier this week in Moab. More information on the new restrictions can be found here.