Shooting that killed child in Colorado likely caused by road rage, police say

By Dakin Andone and Chuck Johnston, CNN

Road rage was likely the cause of a shooting outside a business complex in Westminster, Colorado, on Thursday that left one child dead and three others injured, according to police.

The Westminster Police Department responded around 3 p.m. local time to reports of a shooting, it said in a press release late Thursday. Officers discovered two adults and two children suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a business complex.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital, but a young boy died as a result of his injuries.

After several hours, police said they had located and arrested the accused shooter, who they identified as 23-year-old Jeremy Webster. Police said he was a stranger to the victims.

“Through our investigation we have been able to determine the suspect did not know any of the victims and did not have a relationship with any of them,” Westminster Police said in a Friday press release.

“It appears as if this incident stemmed from a road rage,” the news release said.

One woman and one boy were still in critical condition Friday morning, police said.

Another shooting victim, a man, is expected to survive his injuries.

Webster is currently being held on several charges, including murder in the first degree.

It was unclear on Friday afternoon whether Webster had retained an attorney.

Westminster is a suburb of Denver.