Former LDS church primary teacher arrested for child sex abuse

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A former Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Primary teacher is facing child sex abuse charges in West Jordan.

Police arrested 45-year-old Sean David Sund Thursday night on five counts of aggravated child sexual abuse.

An 8-year-old victim told police Sund had regular sleepovers at his house for children, mostly from the LDS ward.

That is where she said Sund sexually abused her on multiple occasions.

Sund told police he often had children over to his home and had sleepovers where the children would occasionally sleep in his bed.

He admitted to two sexual abuse incidents similar to the ones the victim described to police.

West Jordan Police said the alleged abuse did not happen during church or a church-sanctioned activity.

Officers said they are concerned there could be more victims.

They are asking anyone with information to call the West Jordan Police Department at (801) 840-4000.

For clarification. This incident is not about any particular group such as the LDS church. It is about Mr. Sund being a trusted adult with children and then violating that trust. The abuse did not occur during church or during a church sanctioned activity. — West Jordan Police Dept. (@WJPD_PIO) June 15, 2018