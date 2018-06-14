Why you should call before you dig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is an area safe to dig? It is a state law that homeowners make sure to contact Blue Stakes of Utah 811 before they start digging to ensure safety. If an accident were to happen the homeowner is held liable for any damage done to underground utilities.

Blue Stakes of Utah 811 is a non-profit that sends utility owners out to your home to locate where the underground utilities lie. It is a short phone call and is there to protect you and your family from any accidents that may occur. Technicians can come out in two business days.

For more information visit bluestakes.org or call 811.