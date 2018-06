Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon list same-sex parents and same-sex couples in their online genealogical resource.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the LDS Church's genealogical arm has been planning the expanded service for several years, but they say the change will require several systems to be significantly redesigned before that capability is released.

The redesign work is expected to be complete by 2019, visit the Salt Lake Tribune for more details.