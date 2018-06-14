× Four wounded in shooting in Denver suburb, gunman at large

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two adults and two children were shot in Westminster, a suburb of Denver, Thursday afternoon.

KDVR reports the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. outside of a business in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and West 80th Avenue in Westminster.

Police say the suspect left the area after the shooting and has not been apprehended.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

Visit KDVR for local coverage and updates on this developing story.