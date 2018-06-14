7 teens in hospital car flies off cliff, lands in trees in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – Seven teens are in the hospital after a car crash on State Road 39 near Milepost 42 near the Rich County-Weber County line.

Weber Fire officials say four of the teens were flown to the hospital in critical condition. The other three with non-life threatening injuries went to the hospital in ambulances.

Deputies say the Honda Accord the teens were in went off a cliff just after midnight on Thursday and landed in a tree 120 feet off the road.

They also say that the car was only supposed to hold five people.

“Speed does appear to be a factor. Up in this area, the speed limit on this stretch of road is 40 miles an hour. Right now we’re guessing a speed of 70 plus,” said Weber County Sgt. Mark Horton.

Police tell Fox 13 all of the teens are under the age of 16.

Crews say the rescue was difficult because the car was over the side of a cliff.

Deputies say one of the teens crawled up the cliff to get cell service and call for help.

The identities of the teens have not been released but deputies say they are all from the Ogden area.