× Report: Sarah Sanders and Raj Shah planning to leave White House

Press secretary Sarah Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah are both planning to leave the White House, CBS reported Wednesday.

According to CBS, sources inside the White House say Sanders has told friends she plans to leave the administration by the end of 2018.

The news agency further reports that Shah is considering an exit but has not yet finalized an end date.

Visit CBS for more on this story.