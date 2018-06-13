Provo adds non-discrimination to Freedom Festival, but LGBT groups may still not be in the parade

PROVO, Utah — Mayor Michelle Kaufusi has signed a new agreement with America’s Freedom Festival that includes a non-discrimination clause, but it does not necessarily mean that LGBTQ groups will be allowed to march in the July 4 parade.

The agreement, signed Tuesday and provided to FOX 13, includes sexual orientation as part of a non-discrimination clause.

“Corporation agrees not to and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status in any of its applicable activities in violation of federal, state or local laws,” the clause states.

But it adds:

“Nevertheless, the parties recognize and acknowledge that, consistent with applicable law, parade and other event organizers in general, and the Freedom Festival Board of Trustees in particular, have wide discretion to include or exclude organizations, groups, individuals, content, etc., on a wide variety of grounds, including but not limited to the perceived quality of the entry or offering; alignment with the theme, mission and values of the Festival; compliance with the rules and standards; and so forth.”

The Utah County Commission voted earlier this year to give $113,000 in taxpayer dollars to America’s Freedom Festival, but on the condition they add the non-discrimination clause to the contract. Provo City also provides taxpayer money and infrastructure support for the massive parade and festival.

LGBTQ rights groups have complained they have been repeatedly excluded from participating in the July 4 parade. Mormons Building Bridges said they had twice been excluded from marching in the parade with LGBTQ veterans and Encircle, a youth resource center, was not allowed to participate at the last minute after being initially allowed in.

Kendall Wilcox with Mormons Building Bridges said they have already applied to be in this year’s parade. He said they have been speaking with Freedom Festival organizers about being in the parade.

“There’s no guarantees. We submitted our application along with six LGBT support organizations in Utah County,” he said.

Read the contract between Provo and America’s Freedom Festival here: