× Police warn residents about 8-foot boa constrictor on the loose in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a boa constrictor on the loose in Nephi.

According to the sheriff’s office, the red tail boa is between 8 and 8.5-feet long and is loose in the area of 800 North and 100 East in Nephi.

“Please be cautious with small children and animals,” the sheriff’s office stated. “If you see this snake please contact police dispatch.”

Dispatch can be reached at 435-623-1344.

Nephi Police say the snake is a pet, and the snake’s owner believes one of his adult children failed to properly secure the snake’s enclosure, allowing it to escape.

Nephi Police, Animal Control officers and the snake’s owner are all searching for the wayward reptile.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.