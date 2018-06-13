× Police respond to shooting in Ogden; public asked to avoid 800 23rd Street

OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are responding to a shooting near 800 23rd Street Wednesday and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Ogden PD first tweeted about the shooting incident just after 5 p.m. and said 800 23rd Street is an active crime scene and the suspect has not been apprehended.

While police confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident, no further details were immediately available.

Police say the area near 23rd and Monroe Boulevard is an active scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.