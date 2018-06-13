Police respond to shooting in Ogden; public asked to avoid 800 23rd Street
OGDEN, Utah — Police in Ogden are responding to a shooting near 800 23rd Street Wednesday and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Ogden PD first tweeted about the shooting incident just after 5 p.m. and said 800 23rd Street is an active crime scene and the suspect has not been apprehended.
While police confirmed they are investigating a shooting incident, no further details were immediately available.
Police say the area near 23rd and Monroe Boulevard is an active scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.
41.224708 -111.959204