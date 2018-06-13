Minor injuries after crash involving Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City Wednesday.

Det. Robert Ungricht of the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. near 1700 South and Main Street.

The crash involved a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle, but no further details about the cause of the crash were immediately available.

Ungricht said both drivers suffered minor injuries.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.