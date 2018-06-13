Learn healthy food habits from Total Health and Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the challenges Total Health and Fitness sees in their clients is nutrition habits. Healthy eating habits don't have to be boring. Their program dispels the myth that having healthy eating habits are unsatisfying.

Nutrition is the key to have a balanced lifestyle. Total Health and Fitness are not interested in diets. They focus on teaching people how to eat right. They write custom meal plans that are designed for each individuals' life, taking into account their physical activity level and how busy their life is.

Dietician, Tayla Russell, talks about the importance of combining a protein source with a carb source. She brought some on-the-go snacks that she encourages her clients to eat. Fueling your body is important to avoid becoming irritable and weak.

Another misconception is lower calorie foods are the best. When eating consider what you will be doing after that meal. If you are headed out to be active, don’t skip carbs for the typical diet salad. You may save calories before your activity, but your blood sugar levels will decline through the day and it will become difficult to make healthy decisions after.

For more information visit totalhealthandfitness.com.