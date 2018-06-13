How to keep your makeup looking fresh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you wear makeup, you can probably relate to looking oily and sweaty throughout the day during the summer. Professional makeup artist, Mary, has some tips on how to beat the heat with makeup.

First, she suggests using a primer to cover up any imperfections. This will soak up any excess oil and lay the foundation for your whole makeup look.

Next, use a mattifying foundation. Mattifying foundations don't necessarily dry out your skin and will not add as much shine to your skin. A lot of mattifying foundations have SPF in them so you can stay protected from the sun.

A lot of people think using powder will stop the sweaty look but this is actually not recommended. Mary explains how the powder will build up and suggests using oil-absorbing sheets instead. Pat the sheet onto your forehead, nose, apples of your cheeks, and chin.

Lastly, use a makeup setting spray. Spray the product about an arm's length away and let it dry. Don't pat it in and it will soak up any excess oil.

For more makeup tips visit muchachamary.blogspot.com or her Instagram @muchachamary.