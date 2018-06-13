× Family of Elizabeth Salgado arrives in Utah, says ‘there are suspects’ in case

SALT LAKE CITY – The family of Elizabeth Salgado, whose body was found under suspicious circumstances after being missing since 2015, expressed frustration with law enforcement’s investigation into her death and said there were suspects that needed to be looked into.

Salgado’s body was found in Hobble Creek Canyon in May. She had been missing since April of 2015.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Salgado’s death is being investigated as a homicide under suspicious circumstances.

Salgado’s family flew into Salt Lake City Tuesday night. They said that they hoped the case would be solved, and the person responsible for Elizabeth’s death would be found.

“We feel like there are suspects. As family members, we feel like there are suspects,” Rosemberg Salgado, Elizabeth’s uncle, said.

Elizabeth’s family said she told them a person was asking “a lot of questions” about her life before she disappeared.

“Before Elizabeth disappeared, before she went missing, this person was asking her, ‘I want you to tell me exactly everything about your life. Every single detail about your life,'” Rosemberg told Fox 13.

Elizabeth’s family expressed frustration with law enforcement officials over how the investigation had been handled so far. They said they told police multiple times that a person of interest had been asking her invasive questions, but that police had dismissed their claims.

“I am so frustrated with this case because we have been telling them so many times, over and over again, please investigate this person, but they said there is nothing to investigate,” Rosemberg said.

Police had not released any details on if they were investigating a person of interest in the case.