Evacuation at Clinton Walmart lifted after call about a man with a gun

CLINTON, Utah -- An evacuation at the Walmart in Clinton has been lifted Wednesday afternoon after police responded to a call about a man with a gun.

Police at the scene say the Walmart was evacuated in response to calls about a man with a gun, but as of about 3:25 p.m. they do not believe there is any active threat and the evacuation has been lifted.

Police say the man in question left the store. While they say the man may not have been doing anything illegal by carrying a firearm at the Walmart, police say they would like to speak to him about the incident.

There were no reports of injury.

Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge. Watch Fox 13 Live at Four for the latest update on this developing story.