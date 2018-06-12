× Wildfire in Emery County compromises culinary water supply, residents asked to conserve

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Trail Mountain Fire is impacting the springs that supply culinary water to parts of Emery County.

The springs that supply water for the towns of Elmo, Cleveland and Lawrence have been compromised, according to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

The water currently in the system is safe, but no new water is being stored at this time, so residents are asked to conserve water.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page, Huntington residents who get their water bill from Huntington City are not impacted.

Residents who are impacted get their bill from North Emery Water Users and are asked to conserve water.

The Trail Mountain Fire has burned almost 3,000 acres and spread to Meetinghouse Canyon Monday.

A cabin was burned in the Whetstone Creek area and heavy smoke is visible in Emery, Carbon and Sanpete Counties.