Water main break at the University of Utah leaves some campus housing without water

SALT LAKE CITY — A water main ruptured Tuesday morning on South Medical Drive and as a result some University of Utah campus housing is without water and the road will be closed until repairs can be made.

The large pipe broke around seven a.m. and crews have been working to locate the exact location of the break and makes repairs.

Residents in the Medical Towers and the north and south Medical Plaza Townhouses are without water.

University spokesperson, Annalisa Purser, says about 200 people are affected, mostly graduate medical and pharmacy students, and some international students.

No word yet on how long they will be without water.

University of Utah commuter services tweeted the break is having serious impacts to campus shuttles and access to some of the parking lots in the area.

Crews are trying to determine how long South Medical Drive will be closed, but it could be up to a week.

Purser says just a portion of the road is closed, and people who live in the area can get in and out.