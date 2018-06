× Wanda Barzee up for parole in Elizabeth Smart’s kidnapping

The woman who helped Brian David Mitchell in the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart will go in front of the parole board Tuesday.

Wanda Barzee, 72, is serving one-to-15 years in the Utah State Prison for her involvement.

The parole board meets at 8 a.m.

