Utah woman from Guatemala organizes relief efforts to help volcano victims in her homeland

SALT LAKE CITY – A Park City woman is spearheading an effort to help volcano victims in her homeland of Guatemala.

Velvet Rodriguez-Poston has created the Park City 2 Guatemala relief effort.

A week after the deadly Fuego Volcano eruption, many people were left homeless, and families escaping the lava have been separated from the children.

“We have kids that are coming out with burns. They clean them, they wash them with water and they don't have towels over them. I can’t imagine what it would be like to be losing a parent, or not find your grandparents,” said Rodriguez-Poston.

Velvet is asking the community to give what they can.

She has received everything from care kits for children, medical supplies, wheelchairs, and crutches. They want to pack as many items as they can into a 40-foot container to ship to Guatemala by June 22.

“If we could get it there without having to pay $5000 to transport the pod there, that would be something wonderful if we could get it,” said Lee Dever, Park City 2 Guatemala.

In the meantime, Velvet is planning to travel to Guatemala this week to personally deliver donations.

“Unfortunately, the country’s government has been corrupt in giving them their items so we have people are willing to hand these items out to actual families and people who are suffering," she said.

There are four drop off locations. The organization also has an Amazon Wishlist and cash donations can be made at Wells Fargo.

“I think that’s the great thing about Utah we have such a giving heart and we also understand we’re just a small piece of a bigger world and we all want to give,” said Rodriguez-Poston.