× Police: Man arrested after shoving his 80-year-old grandfather, killing him

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shoving his 80-year-old grandfather, causing him to fall, and killing him.

35-year-old Jason Northrup was arrested after he allegedly shoved his grandfather, 80-year-old Sherral Northrup, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near 3000 W. 2900 S, according to officials with the West Valley City Police Department.

After the incident occurred, Sherral was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

It was unknown what charges Jason was facing at the time of this report.

This is an ongoing news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.