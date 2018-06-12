Local amateur golfer Rhett Rasmussen will play in the US Open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah -- 19-year-old Rhett Rasmussen from Draper will tee it up with the best golfers in the world this week at the U.S. Open.

"For as long as I've been playing golf this has always been the goal," Rasmussen said.

For the fourth year in a row, Rhett reached the final qualifying round to get into the U.S. Open. He was one of 86 players competing for five spots at sectionals last Monday in Daly, California. After posting a 5-under par 66 in the first round, he shot a one-under 71 in round two to finish tied for third with two other players to make the top five right on the number for his greatest golfing accomplishment.

"Winning Junior Worlds back when I was 14 was big, but this has got to be it for sure, qualifying for the U.S. Open,” Rasmussen said. “It was pretty crazy. It didn't really register with me until a couple days later, but it was pretty cool for sure."

Rhett will join fellow Utahn and PGA Tour winner Tony Finau in the field. They played a practice round Monday at the U.S. Open course at Shinnecock Hills Country Club in Southampton, New York.

"It's awesome to have somebody to kind of show you the way, to take me under their wing," Rasmussen said.

The U.S. Open is considered the toughest test in golf, but the BYU Cougar feels good about his game.

"I feel like I've been on a nice little roll here and ready to put the game together this week,” Rasmussen said. “I want to make the cut, that's always the goal, but just have a good time and soak it all in is really what I want to get out of it."

The U.S. Open will be televised on Fox 13.

TV Schedule on Fox 13:

Thursday 2:30 - 5:30 pm

Friday 2:30 - 5:30 pm

Saturday 9:00 am – 5:30 pm

Sunday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm