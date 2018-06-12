Father’s Day lunch ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Father’s Day coming up a lot of people want to take dad out to a meal the whole family will enjoy but most importantly him.

SLC Foodie, Chase, knows all the great places to eat in Salt Lake City.

He suggests Fat Boy Phillies for an authentic meatball or Philly cheese steak sandwich. This place is closed on Sunday so this would be a good place to celebrate early on Saturday.

A unique option is Curry Pizza in West Valley. You can order an Indian style pizza.

On his social media channels, he only promotes restaurants that he loves and thinks others will enjoy. To follow along with Chases’ food journey visit him on Instagram @slcfoodie.