Dash camera shows brief, dramatic car chase in Box Elder County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah - The Utah Highway patrol released dashcam footage of a short vehicle pursuit that ended with a vehicle crashing into a barbed wire fence and two being taken into custody.

According to UHP, officers with the Perry Police Department were called to a rest area on Friday on I-15 northbound on reports of possible drug use.

When they arrived on the scene, officers observed a male and a female sitting in a 2016 blue Hyundai with Idaho plates.

The two suspects were detained by Perry officers until troopers with UHP could arrive.

After troopers made initial contact with the two, the female in the car, identified as 29-year-old Valena Nelson, asked to use the restroom and left the vehicle to be escorted by a female officer.

After Nelson left the car, the male, identified as 28-year-old William Davis, allegedly rolled up the windows, locked the doors, and drove off into a grassy area of the rest stop.

Davis attempted to turn the vehicle but was pushed by a UHP truck into a barbed wire fence.

Officials said Nelson exited the car and jumped the barbed wire fence in an attempt to flee. He was followed by troopers and taken into custody.

Both Nelson and Davis showed signs of impairment at the time of the incident, UHP said.

It was unclear what charges were filed as a result of the incident.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video