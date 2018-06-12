Creative summer workshops with SLCC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Community College is offering affordable acting classes this summer for 7th to 12th grade students. They will be offering programs for students interested in being on stage or behind the scenes. At the end of the program the students will come together and put on a performance. There is no experience needed and any student interested can attend.

Today, students from the Center of Arts and Media at Salt Lake Community College did a stage fighting demonstration. There are certain techniques that are safe and does not hurt anyone participating.

For more information visit slcc.edu/arts-comm.