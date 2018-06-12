Colors you should be wearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Professional Image Consultant, Dani Slaugh, shows us how to wear the right colors. She suggests colors that are right for your skin tone, hair color, body shape, and eye color. Also, it is important to dress age appropriate and look genuine.

By adding a piece of clothing that is the color of one of your features it creates a more harmonious look. If you have blue eyes and want to make them pop, wear a blue scarf or jacket. Or add a piece of clothing that is a similar color to your hair color.

For more style tips by Dani, head on over to her Instagram @stylebydanithegirl.