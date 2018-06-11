× ‘Serial burglar’ wanted in multiple states hits two Mapleton businesses

MAPLETON, Utah – A serial burglar wanted in multiple states was captured on camera last week committing two burglaries at businesses in Mapleton.

According to the Mapleton Police Department, the male suspect has been caught on video in the past several weeks committing burglaries in both Colorado and Idaho as well as Utah.

Police released a video of the suspect during one of the alleged burglaires in Mapleton:

A video of the suspect’s car was also released:

Police asked anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Mapleton Police Department at (801) 491-8048.