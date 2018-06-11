Minor earthquake in northern Utah; did you feel it?

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah seismograph stations detected a minor earthquake in northern Utah early Monday morning.
The earthquake registered a Magnitude 2.9 and the epicenter was just south of the Utah-Idaho border.
The earthquake occurred at 2:17 a.m. about seven miles northeast of Snowville.
Other Box Elder County towns less than 20 miles from the epicenter are Howell and Portage.
A 2.5 to 3.0 magnitude quake is the smallest generally felt by people according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Damage usually does not occur unless the magnitude is 4.0 or higher.
41.965475 -112.709701