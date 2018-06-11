Minor earthquake in northern Utah; did you feel it?

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah seismograph stations detected a minor earthquake in northern Utah early Monday morning.

The earthquake registered a Magnitude 2.9 and the epicenter was just south of the Utah-Idaho border.

The earthquake occurred at 2:17 a.m. about seven miles northeast of Snowville.

Other Box Elder County towns less than 20 miles from the epicenter are Howell and Portage.

A 2.5 to 3.0 magnitude quake is the smallest generally felt by people according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Damage usually does not occur unless the magnitude is 4.0 or higher.