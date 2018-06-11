Responsible credit card use with rewards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brittani Forbush shares tips for staying within budget while earning rewards with the Mountain America Credit Union credit card. Brittani suggests changing your mindset by thinking of your credit card as a debit card. Only use money that is in your checking account. Also, pay off credit cards more frequently and start by only using the credit card for one area such as gas or groceries. If you think of it more as a debit card, you will be more successful.

The Mountain America Credit Union credit card has great rewards and could be used to send you on your next vacation! If you charge $3,000 a month to your Mountain America Credit Union credit card, you will receive a $500 reward.

They are also offering double rewards for every dollar spent from now until the end of July. Also, every time your card is used you will be entered into the Disneyland Vacation drawing that goes through the end of July as well.

For more information visit macu.com.