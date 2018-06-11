First look at new hospital coming to Spanish Fork in 2020

SPANISH FORK, Utah – We are getting the first look at the plans for the new Intermountain Healthcare hospital in Spanish Fork.

Intermountain Healthcare said the hospital is on track to open by the end of 2020.

The 30-bed Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital will be east of I-15 and north of U.S. Highway 6, near the Walmart Supercenter.

The building’s east/west orientation will give patients and visitors views of the mountains in south Utah County.

The $150 million hospital will focus on women’s and medical/surgical services consistent with a community hospital.

Five labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms and two antepartum rooms

12 postpartum beds

12 emergency department rooms

Four operating rooms

Two gastroenterology (GI) suites

Imaging services such as CT, radiology and MRI will also be available as well as cardiopulmonary diagnostic testing and infusion therapy

An on-site medical office building and Intermountain InstaCare will provide additional services

“Intermountain has watched the growth taking place in Spanish Fork and beyond for several years,” said Jason Wilson, who is leading the operational planning efforts for the hospital in Spanish Fork. “We look forward to providing excellent care to the residents of south Utah County.”

Construction will officially begin with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 13.

Okland Construction is the contractor for the new hospital.