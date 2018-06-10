Provo Police seek help locating missing woman with special needs last seen in South Jordan

PROVO, Utah — Police in Provo are asking for help locating a missing 18-year-old woman last seen in South Jordan, and they say they are concerned about her welfare due to her diminished mental capacity.

Provo Police Department said Sunday they are looking for Kaethe Crouch, a Provo resident who they say left her home between 7 and 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crouch was last seen Sunday at the South Jordan Library.

“We are concerned for her welfare due to her diminished mental capacity,” Provo PD stated.

Provo Police say Crouch is 18 but functions at about the level of an 8 or a 9-year-old.

Anyone who has seen Crouch after 10 a.m. Sunday is asked to call Provo PD at 801-852-6210.