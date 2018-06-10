× Man shot while allegedly breaking into South Salt Lake apartment

SOUTH SALT LAKE – A man was sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after police say he attempted to break into an apartment.

According to South Salt Lake Police, the 35-year-old man had been trying to break in at the Brickstone Apartments at 220 East and 3300 South just before 4:30 A.M. when he was shot.

When officers responded they say they found the man with “apparent gunshot wounds” and transported him to an area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing but law enforcement says the shooter has been cooperating with police.