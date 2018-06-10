× Man killed in motorcycle crash in Escalante

ESCALANTE, Utah — A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries in a crash in Escalante Saturday.

Eric Prescott of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. as the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Center Street near 2485 South in Escalante.

The rider lost control of the motorcycle, which began to slide.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. A medical helicopter was dispatched, but the man died at the hospital before it arrived.

The deceased has so far only been identified as a 41-year-old male.

Police do not believe speed or impairments were factors in the crash, and it’s not clear what caused the man to lose control of the vehicle.