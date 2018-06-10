3 Questions with Bob Evans: Doug Wright on Utah politics and his career in radio news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past 40 years he has been the moderator of every meaningful discussion we've had in this community, from politics, to gun violence, to same-sex marriage to the wilderness debate and so much more.

Now KSL Newsradio's Doug Wright has given up his show and is easing up a bit.

You’ll still hear his voice, and he'll still do his movie show on Friday mornings, but he's leaving the front lines of talk radio in Utah.

He joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

What will it be that sticks in your memory, and in your heart? What do you like and dislike about Utah politics? Your last day on the air, if you could describe that to me, and the emotions that you felt going through those very last minutes and moments on the air?

See the video embedded below for the full interview with Doug Wright: