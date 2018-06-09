× Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Nearly 1,000 acres have burned and one home was temporarily evacuated due to a wildfire in Tooele County Saturday.

Bucky Whitehouse, Emergency Manager for Tooele County, said the Horseshoe Fire broke out around 4:24 p.m. near milepost 25 off State Road 196, which is the road leading from I-80 to Dugway Proving Ground.

Whitehouse said one residence in the area was temporarily evacuated, but fire crews were able to defend the structure and all residents have returned home as of Saturday night.

The fire has burned an estimated 983 acres. Whitehouse said fire crews are getting a handle on the fire and that is primarily burning in open space and well away from any structures. There is no estimate on a containment percentage as of Saturday night.

Local fire crews are fighting the fire along with BLM personnel.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.