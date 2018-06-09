× Man facing drug, child endangerment charges after police find marijuana grow in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was booked into jail for child endangerment and numerous drug-related charges after police say he endangered his son’s life while fleeing from officers Wednesday.

According to a statement of probable cause, police served a search warrant Wednesday on a home at 698 Maple Street in Weber County, and they encountered 33-year-old Jeancole “Cole” Calver while the man was sitting in his vehicle.

Police say that officers attempted to speak with Calver, but say the man fled despite the fact his own son was standing near the vehicle.

“Cole did not heed these commands and began to maneuver his vehicle with no regards for anyone else’s safety,” police wrote. “Cole accelerated quickly in the direction of his son to escape. Cole’s son had to run about 100 feet in front of Cole as he drove through his neighbor’s backyard to escape. Cole’s son was unable to get out of the way for a while and had to sprint in front of Cole to avoid being struck.”

After the man fled, police served a search warrant at the home and located equipment for growing marijuana and lab equipment to turn it into “dab”, which is a wax-like substance with higher concentrations of THC.

Police located marijuana, dab and large amounts of drug paraphernalia—including some related to heroin use. Police also found a handgun and two loaded magazines and counterfeit US currency.

The two children living in the home “had easy access to paraphernalia and marijuana”, police stated, and they say paraphernalia was found in both children’s bedrooms while paraphernalia, marijuana and pills were found in a drawer in the living room. Police say none of the objects were hidden or secured.

“Clearly the children have been exposed to the use of narcotics,” police wrote.

Police located Calver Friday and arrested him on numerous charges. Police say he had black tar heroin on his person when he was apprehended.

Calver was booked on the following felony charges: two counts of possession of clandestine lab materials, two counts of child endangerment, aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a restricted person, forgery, and failure to stop at the command of police.

He also faces misdemeanor charges for drug offenses and driving on a suspended license.