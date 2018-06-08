West Jordan homeowner shoots, kills female burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah - A West Jordan homeowner shot and killed a woman accused of breaking into the family's home Friday.

Police said the break-in happened at about 5:30 a.m.

Officers said a couple in their 20s, their child and the child's grandmother were home asleep.

They heard the garage door open, the father grabbed his gun and went down to check the garage.

A woman, who is now a burglary suspect, confronted the father; he shot and killed her.

The names of those involved have not been released.