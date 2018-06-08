Store owners, customers and nearby workers rush to help victims of crash on Highland Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLADAY, Utah -- Police and other first responders were quick to arrive to an accident where a truck crashed into the Starbucks in Millcreek Friday morning.

One woman was killed and several others injured as they sat at a table outside the coffee store.

Nearby store owners, workers and customers were the first ones on scene.

"It sounded like a big boom," Deanna Brasher said. "We immediately thought we heard a car hit something and we immediately looked over and saw that it did."

Brasher is a hairstylist and left a customer in the salon where she works and ran to the scene of the crash.

She helped lift two kids out of the truck and calm down their father who was still stuck in the truck and had to be extricated.

“I think it’s always nice to see how many people will jump in and help and I think that most people do that,” Basher said. "I was just one of the many, many people that tried to help them.”