Pink power pull to fight breast cancer

Ten women who have been fundraising are going to pull a fire truck to show their strength against cancer. Together women are strong and can accomplish much more. The American Cancer Society and Avon will be hosting the first Pink Power Pull in Utah next Saturday, June 16, 2018, to raise money for breast cancer.

The event will be held in Park City and the Park Complex in the Basin recreation field house parking lot. There will also be a breast cancer walk in October at Liberty Park. For more information visit their website.