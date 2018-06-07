Wheeler Farm’s Farmers market kick off this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a long winter, fresh produce straight from the garden is what lots of us have been waiting for. Wheeler Farm held their first farmers market of the season last Sunday, June 3, 2018, and will be held every Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm. You can find all kinds of local products there such as produce, dairy, meat, and salsa.

Wheeler Farm also offers summer camps during the week. Drop your kids off from 9 am to 1 pm. They will learn all about farm animals, spend time gathering eggs, and go on wagon rides. The camp is for children ages 6-10. For the older children, they offer a horse camp for ages 8-14.

Stop by on Sundays to support local farmers! Wheeler Farm is located at 6351 S 900 E, Murray, Utah, 84121. It runs until October 28, 2018. To sign up for the camp or for any other information, visit slco.org/wheeler-farm.